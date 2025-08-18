Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,056 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Horace Mann Educators worth $96,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 806.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 69.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2,693.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 302,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,775,113.40. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor Fetter bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $154,105.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,655 shares in the company, valued at $645,259.65. This trade represents a 31.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,198 shares of company stock worth $2,210,975 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $44.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.27. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMN. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

