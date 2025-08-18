Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 24,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 362,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 138,011 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,212 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Schlumberger by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,989,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB opened at $32.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

