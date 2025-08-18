Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $4,905,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,817,421.76. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $65.35 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

