Fox Run Management L.L.C. Lowers Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,985 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $39.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 10.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $39.00 price objective on CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

