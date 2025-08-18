Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $504,000 in Patria Investments Limited $PAX

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Patria Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 4th quarter worth $808,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Patria Investments in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. Patria Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

