Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $553,000 Stock Position in QuinStreet, Inc. $QNST

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,858 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QNST. CWM LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 81,292.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on QuinStreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

QuinStreet Price Performance

QNST opened at $14.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $832.37 million, a PE ratio of 163.78 and a beta of 0.71. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $26.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $262.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.84 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

