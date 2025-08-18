Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 146.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,042 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $52,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $81,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:BNS opened at $56.77 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $57.07. The company has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7996 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 94.72%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.