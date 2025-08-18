Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 596 Shares of Wingstop Inc. $WING

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Wingstop by 93.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 106.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Wingstop by 280.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $1,666,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,842,034.18. The trade was a 9.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex Kaleida sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.09, for a total transaction of $2,030,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,864.58. This trade represents a 39.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,838 shares of company stock worth $11,491,935 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WING has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.52.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING opened at $336.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.35. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

