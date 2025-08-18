Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 284 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 81,485 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 3,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $88.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Daiwa America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.