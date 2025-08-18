First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD Shares Sold by Laraway Financial Advisors Inc

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,757 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 36,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

FIXD stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

