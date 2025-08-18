First Trust Municipal High Income ETF $FMHI Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,524 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.22% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 193,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,013,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 233,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 67,175 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $46.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.