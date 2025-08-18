Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 19,431 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,431 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $685,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,271,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,746,661,000 after buying an additional 455,844 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 358.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,775,000 after buying an additional 54,759 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $269.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.49 and its 200 day moving average is $261.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.78. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.62 and a 12-month high of $310.60.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. VeriSign’s payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

VeriSign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $132,514.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,871.50. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.45, for a total value of $532,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,029,399.40. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,006 shares of company stock worth $13,116,714. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

