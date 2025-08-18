Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases New Stake in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,755,337,000 after purchasing an additional 157,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,160,000 after buying an additional 2,371,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $827,338,000 after purchasing an additional 556,406 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $396,818,000 after buying an additional 130,565 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,387,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $392,777,000 after acquiring an additional 93,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on lululemon athletica from $363.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on lululemon athletica from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $340.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

lululemon athletica Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of LULU stock opened at $198.46 on Monday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $185.95 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.16 and a 200-day moving average of $284.87.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.