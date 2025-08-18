Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases 4,211 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 978.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 134,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 122,399 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 58,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $49.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

