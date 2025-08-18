Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,825,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,965,000 after buying an additional 96,306 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,904,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $92.19 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $92.28. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

