Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus set a $295.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total transaction of $2,142,281.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,828,587.08. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,244,518.40. This trade represents a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,110 shares of company stock worth $89,042,859. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $313.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $322.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.76 and a 200-day moving average of $277.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

