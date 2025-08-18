Financial Advisors Network Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

Financial Advisors Network Inc. cut its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,158.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 142,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 131,473 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Masco by 21.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 37,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 61.2% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $73.52 on Monday. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.36.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

