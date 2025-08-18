Financial Advisors Network Inc. Buys Shares of 1,867 Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,540,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 55.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,148.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.99, for a total value of $5,967,987.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,432,864.62. The trade was a 7.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,621.50. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $22,247,892 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,342.00 on Monday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,614.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,773.33.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.