Financial Advisors Network Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,993 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $388,725.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,032,725.08. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total transaction of $159,530.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,508.43. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,664 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $167.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.12.

Shares of EA opened at $174.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $180.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

