FB Financial Corporation $FBK Shares Sold by QSV Equity Investors LLC

QSV Equity Investors LLC reduced its stake in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,093 shares during the quarter. FB Financial accounts for 1.6% of QSV Equity Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. QSV Equity Investors LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 810.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBK opened at $50.47 on Monday. FB Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.92.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.32 million. Research analysts forecast that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBK. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

