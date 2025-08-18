Fairscale Capital LLC Sells 2,657 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Fairscale Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 4.0% of Fairscale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3,593.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 126,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 437,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 176,504 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ opened at $56.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $61.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.78.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

