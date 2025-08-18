Fairscale Capital LLC Purchases 698 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Fairscale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $180.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.80.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

