Fairscale Capital LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Fairscale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,807,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 768.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $416.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $399.47 and its 200 day moving average is $368.98. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $286.00 and a one year high of $419.70.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

