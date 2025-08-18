Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) CEO Sells $348,056.64 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $348,056.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,602.78. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $69.25 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $63.81 and a one year high of $115.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $132.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent by 103.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth approximately $665,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Exponent by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 29.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

