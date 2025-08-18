EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $48.45 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.