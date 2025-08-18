Ethic Inc. Sells 3,355 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Ethic Inc. lowered its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,826 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,673,358 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,503,205,000 after buying an additional 425,461 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 595,569 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after acquiring an additional 417,260 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5,385.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 353,734 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after acquiring an additional 347,286 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $21,626,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5,951.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253,978 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $20,445,000 after purchasing an additional 249,781 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM stock opened at $74.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $106.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $388,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,811.26. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,004,273.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,079.75. The trade was a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Zacks Research raised Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

