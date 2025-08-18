Ethic Inc. Purchases 6,029 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Ethic Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.02%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

