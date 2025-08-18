Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gen Digital by 117.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Gen Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gen Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. Gen Digital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

