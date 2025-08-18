Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $175,294,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $142,838,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,512,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,573 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 755.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,217 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 700.5% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,107,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,509 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $71.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.19. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.05.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,227.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,030. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,450 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

