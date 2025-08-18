Ethic Inc. Acquires 707 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 27.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.9%

EQR opened at $64.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.41 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.68.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 104.53%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

