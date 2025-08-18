ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA) Short Interest Down 43.3% in July

ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,100 shares, adropof43.3% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RITA opened at $19.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 million, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.94. ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

About ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF

The ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (RITA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to REITs from developed countries that meet business, financial, green, and socially responsible investing (SRI) criteria. RITA was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by ETFB.

