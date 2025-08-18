ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA) Short Interest Down 43.3% in July

ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,100 shares, adropof43.3% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA RITA opened at $19.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 million, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.94. ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $21.97.
About ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Next-Gen Defense: 3 Stocks Riding the New Global Arms Race
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Travel Stocks Rally on Earnings—More Upside Ahead?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
Receive News & Ratings for ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.