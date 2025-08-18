EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Cowen

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $205.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Cowen upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.06.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of EPAM opened at $157.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.52. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at about $186,280,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,569,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,674,000 after buying an additional 965,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in EPAM Systems by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,628,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,923,000 after buying an additional 809,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $137,671,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,332.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 729,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,232,000 after acquiring an additional 699,877 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.