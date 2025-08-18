Emiko Higashi Sells 1,075 Shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $83,581.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,514. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, August 4th, Emiko Higashi sold 1,111 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $83,325.00.

RMBS stock opened at $74.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65. Rambus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Rambus in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the first quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 162.5% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 105.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

