Edgar Lomax Co. VA Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,750 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NEE opened at $75.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.61.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

