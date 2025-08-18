East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Trading Up 28% – Still a Buy?

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Free Report) was up 28% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 893,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,199% from the average daily volume of 68,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.30 price objective on East Africa Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.
East Africa Metals Stock Performance
About East Africa Metals
East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.
