DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 46,000 shares, adropof40.9% from the July 15th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
DSS Price Performance
DSS opened at $0.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94. DSS has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
About DSS
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DSS
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for DSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.