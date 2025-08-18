DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 46,000 shares, adropof40.9% from the July 15th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DSS Price Performance

DSS opened at $0.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94. DSS has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About DSS

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

