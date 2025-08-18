DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

DRDGOLD stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth $350,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

