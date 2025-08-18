Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:BRLGF)

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%.
Dominion Lending Centres Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLGF opened at $5.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. Dominion Lending Centres has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $6.91.
Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile
