Disciplina Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 117.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.79.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,080. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.58, for a total value of $20,722,402.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 206,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,674.44. This trade represents a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,248 shares of company stock worth $126,423,337 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $177.09 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $210.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.41.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

