Disciplina Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 125,615 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Disciplina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $58.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $169.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.75.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

