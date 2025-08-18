Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 320,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 448,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $43.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $44.61.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.