DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

NYSE DBRG opened at $11.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.25 and a beta of 1.77. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $17.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $109,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 324,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 114,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.