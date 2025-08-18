DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 39,193 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.08% of DHT worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 81.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 11.3% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 26.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DHT. Zacks Research raised DHT to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on DHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

DHT Trading Down 0.1%

DHT opened at $11.20 on Monday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. DHT had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. DHT’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

