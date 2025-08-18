Derek G. Solon Sells 3,000 Shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) SVP Derek G. Solon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $124,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 52,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,125.55. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE:INSW opened at $41.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.05. International Seaways Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $188.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.98%.

INSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on International Seaways from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 105.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in International Seaways by 139.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in International Seaways by 61.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in International Seaways by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 87.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

