Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

DAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cfra Research raised shares of Dana from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

In related news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 11,728 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $218,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1,495.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 40,394 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 3.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Dana in the first quarter valued at $2,434,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 829.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. Dana has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -115.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.14.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.35). Dana had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

