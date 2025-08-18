CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Purchased by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,226,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 339,405 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 5.2% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $83,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 986,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after purchasing an additional 332,144 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,555,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $850,666,000 after acquiring an additional 64,002 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $68.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average is $64.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 74.30%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

