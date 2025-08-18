CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF) Director Sells $23,460.00 in Stock

CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) Director Jane Olvera sold 1,200 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $23,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,990.50. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CVB Financial Price Performance

CVBF opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21. CVB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 240,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 877.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 815.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVBF. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVB Financial

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.