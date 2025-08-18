CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF) Director Sells $23,460.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2025

CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Free Report) Director Jane Olvera sold 1,200 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $23,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,990.50. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CVBF opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21. CVB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.69.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 240,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 877.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 815.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVBF. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

