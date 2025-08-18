CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRT.UN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.95 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE CRT.UN opened at C$16.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$13.42 and a 1 year high of C$16.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a boost from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated real estate investment trust that invests in retail properties across Canada. The most significant portion of properties are located in Ontario, followed by Quebec and Western Canada. The trust generates the vast majority of revenue from leasing its properties to Canadian Tire Corporation, which operates the Canadian Tire retail stores.

