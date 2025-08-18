CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus set a $32.00 price target on CSX in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $36.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

