Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $88.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

